BTS and Lil Nas X are reported to appear together at the Grammys

BTS and Lil Nas X are reported to be performing at the Grammys this weekend (January 26).

The Korean group is not nominated at this year’s award ceremony, but was invited to perform with Lil Nas X as part of a special collaboration phase.

Variety reports that the rapper will appear with BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus and Diplo at the event in Los Angeles. All three artists appeared on remixes of his hit single “Old Town Road”, with BTS rapper RM appearing on a version entitled “Seoul Town Road”.

Lil Nas X is nominated for his album “7” for the album of the year and will compete with rivals like Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

Other artists who have been confirmed for the 2020 Grammys include Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Ariana Grande, DJ Khaled and Tyler, The Creator. Alicia Keys will host the ceremony again after taking on these duties for the first time in 2019.

Meanwhile, BTS will release their new album “Map Of The Soul: 7” on February 21st and have shared two tracks so far – the melancholic single “Black Swan” and Suga’s solo track “Interlude: Shadow”.

Last week, the group of seven launched a global art project called Connect, BTS, in which artists such as Sir Antony Gormley and Yiyun Kang create artworks based on the band’s philosophies and values. The pieces are shown in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York.

Yesterday (January 21st) BTS announced the dates for their “Map Of The Soul” tour, which included two shows this summer at London’s Twickenham Stadium.