BTS announces dates and locations for “Map Of The Soul Tour”

BTS will begin its “BTS Map of the Soul Tour” world tour!

On January 22, Big Hit Entertainment shared a poster revealing the dates and locations of the next BTS world tour.

The first announcement includes a total of 37 shows in 17 cities around the world. The tour will begin at the Seoul Olympic Stadium on April 11, then the group will perform in stadiums in the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain.

The dates and places of the tour are indicated below:

The concerts of June 13 and 14 are included in the poster without location, which prompts anticipation of the place where they will take place.

A source from Big Hit Entertainment shared: “After successfully completing their” Love Yourself “tour last year, (BTS) will begin its new” Map of the Soul Tour “. We have only released dates and dates. locations that have been confirmed, and other dates and locations to be confirmed later will be disclosed separately. “

Discover the poster of BTS ‘first concert for the Seoul tour:

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing for a comeback with their fourth full album “Map of the Soul: 7” on February 21. Watch the art film for their pre-release single “Black Swan” here!

