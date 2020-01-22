BTS announces new world tour “Map of the Soul”, which should start in April

SEOUL, January 22 (UPI) – K-Pop superstars BTS announced a new world tour on Wednesday, starting in Seoul in April and bringing them to North America, Europe and Japan.

The tour, titled “Map of the Soul”, will consist of 37 dates in 17 cities in its first phase, according to Big Hit Entertainment, the management company of BTS.

After four appearances in Seoul from April 11th to 12th and 18th to 19th at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, the tour will be relocated to the United States on April 25th in Santa Clara, California. Locations in North America include Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Chicago and Toronto.

The septet will stop in Fukuoka, Japan, before traveling to Europe for dates in London, Berlin and Barcelona.

The “Map of the Soul” tour ends in Japan with performances in Osaka, Saitama and Tokyo, where the last announced concert will take place on September 12th at the Tokyo Dome.

The concert tour follows the release of the band’s upcoming album, “Map of the Soul: 7”, which is slated for release on February 21st. Last week the band released the album’s first single, “Black Swan”, along with a five-minute art film with the Slovenian MN Dance Company.

BTS ended its previous world tour “Love Yourself” in Seoul in late October, setting a record of 62 shows in 23 cities for an audience of more than 2 million viewers.

This 14 month tour set a number of milestones. BTS was the first Korean act to host concerts in places such as Citi Field in New York and Wembley Stadium in London.

Along the way, BTS became a global pop icon that topped the Billboard 200 chart three times in less than 12 months, landed on the list of 100 most influential people in TIME magazine, and even addressed the United Nations General Assembly.

In November, BTS was the first K-Pop act to win the Favorite Duo or Group Award at the American Music Awards. He also received a nomination for Favorite Social Artist and Tour of the Year. On New Year’s Eve, the boy band performed for a worldwide television audience in Times Square in New York City.