BTS announces two shows at Twickenham Stadium on Map Of The Soul Tour – How to get tickets

BTS has announced the details of a huge world tour.

The group will bring the Map Of The Soul Tour to London this summer.

They will perform at Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4.

He will support their seventh album to come, “Map of the Soul: 7”, which will be released on February 21 via Big Hit and Columbia.

He presents the main single ‘Black Swan’ and uses number seven because it is their seventh album, there are seven members in the group and they have been together for seven years.

A series of “CONNECT, BTS” events in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York will take place between January 14 and February 5 as part of their “return card” published on social networks.

The news of two shows at Twickenham Stadium follows their “ BTS World Tour: Love Yourself ” which included two O2 Arena dates and the second part “ BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself ” which included two shows at Wembley Stadium.

They became the first K-pop group to perform at Wembley and sold the two dates in minutes, to over 100,000 fans.

You can find all the information we know so far on the Map Of The Soul Tour

How to get tickets

Ticket details have not yet been released, but it has been confirmed that they will be sold through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

We will update it as soon as we know the time and date of sale.

Tour dates

July 3-4 – Twickenham Stadium, London

July 11-12 – Olympiastadion, Berlin

July 17-18 – Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona

.