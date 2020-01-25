BTS are the first Korean artists to record a platinum album in the United States

BTS are the first Korean artists to record a platinum album in the U.S. after one of their releases was certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2018.

The band, Love Yourself: Answer, repackaged in 2018, sold over 1,000,000 copies, while the main single “IDOL” sold the same amount. A unit is defined according to the guidelines of the RIAA as an album sale, a sale of 10 tracks from an album or a stream of 1,500 tracks.

The songs of the band “Mic Drop” and the Halsey collaboration “Boy With Luv” had previously been certified as a platinum seller.

BTS ‘latest album “Map Of The Soul: Persona”, released in April 2019, won gold after selling 500,000 units in August.

The Korean group will return with a new album on February 21. “Map Of The Soul: 7” will contain the single “Black Swan” and the solo track “Interlude: Shadow” directed by Suga.

In the meantime, BTS will start another world tour starting in Seoul in April. The band will then travel to North America before going to Japan.

They will arrive in Europe in July and perform at Twickenham Stadium in London on July 3rd and 4th.

Earlier this month, the record-breaking band launched a global art project called Connect, BTS.

Artists from around the world, including Sir Antony Gormley and Yiyun Kang, will participate in the project and draw on BTS ‘philosophies and values ​​to create new works that will be shown in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York ,