[bts’-audio-label-major-strike-entertainment-set-for-listing-with-valuation-predicted-at-rm20b]

Big Strike Amusement, the record label of South Korea pop sensation BTS, will be listed on the Korea Exchange this year. — Photo through Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — JPMorgan, NH Investment and Securities and other folks have been preferred by Significant Hit Leisure, the audio label of South Korean boyband BTS, to handle its preliminary general public providing (IPO) on Korea Exchange.

The IPO could be a person of the biggest in a long time in the country’s leisure business, with its whole valuation predicted to be as high as 6 trillion gained (RM20 billion) noted Reuters.

Quoting resources, it claimed Major Strike Entertainment had preferred a few brokerage firms — NH Investment & Securities, Korea Financial investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Daewoo — for the IPO.

Started in 2005, Massive Hit Leisure has aided BTS score megahits globally and offer out stadiums.

The seven member team executed at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles final thirty day period right after breaking into the US current market in 2017 and was the to start with Korean team to acquire a Billboard new music award.

BTS, which just introduced its new album Map Of The Soul: seven, is established to start a new globe tour in April.

Some analysts stated with BTS reputation skyrocketing, the timing was proper for Significant Hit Entertainment to give its IPO but other people ended up sceptical with the go.

“The band customers, who are in their 20s, should enlist for compulsory army services in a few decades,” explained Yoo Sung-person, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities informed Reuters.

“Big Hit Entertainment’s ‘valuable assets’ in their primary will be out of small business for a when in the foreseeable upcoming.”

In the meantime, Korean portal bbangya information described that Huge Hit Amusement could enter the inventory sector as early as this year.

Before this thirty day period, Major Strike Enjoyment had announced that the business experienced recorded 587.8 billion gained income with functioning profit of 95.5 billion won.