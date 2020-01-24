BTS becomes the first Korean artist to have a platinum album in the United States

BTS is officially the first Korean artist to become platinum with an album in the United States!

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has just certified the platinum 2018 BTS album “Love Yourself: Answer”, making it the very first album by a Korean artist to earn this distinction. (To receive official platinum certification from the RIAA, an album must sell 1 million equivalent album units in the United States.)

“Love Yourself: Answer” has already made history as the first Korean album certified gold by the RIAA in 2018, with the release of BTS in 2019 “Map of the Soul: Persona” in its tracks last year.

In addition, BTS’s “IDOL” – the title song of “Love Yourself: Answer” – has also been certified platinum by the RIAA, making it the third single from the group to achieve the feat after “MIC Drop” and “ Boy With Luv “.

Congratulations to BTS for its historic achievement!

