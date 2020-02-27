BTS Break YouTube File With ‘ON’ Premiere – Enjoy!

BTS are making YouTube heritage all over again!

The team – V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope – just broke the document for the major YouTube premiere for their new tunes movie for “ON!”

Through the premiere, about one.54 million persons concurrently seen the movie.

This also marks the group’s 3rd music online video to enter the leading 10 biggest 24 hour debuts in YouTube record. It was viewed more than 46.five million periods in its to start with 24 several hours, earning it the fifth most important audio debut in YouTube history.

The video now has over 18 million streams.

Make guaranteed to also view BTS‘ amazing performance of “ON” at Grand Central Terminal!

Check out the entire “On” video here…