[bts-breaks-file-as-“map-of-the-soul:-7”-sweeps-itunes-charts-across-the-world]

BTS is dominating new music charts all above the earth with their latest release!

On February 21 at 6 p.m. KST, BTS dropped their fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7,” that includes the powerful title observe “ON.” In hrs of its release, the album soared to the top of iTunes charts in several countries throughout the world, setting a new personal file for BTS.

As of nine: 39 a.m. KST on February 22, “Map of the Soul: 7” had now topped iTunes Leading Albums charts in at least 91 distinctive regions— marking their greatest variety of No. 1s on iTunes Top Albums charts to day.

At the minute, “Map of the Soul: 7” is tied with RM‘s 2018 solo playlist “mono.” for the most No. 1s achieved on iTunes Prime Albums charts by an album introduced by a Korean artist.

Furthermore, BTS’s new title observe “ON” has now attained No. 1 on iTunes Best Songs charts in at least 83 distinct areas, such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Italy, Russia, Japan, and Egypt.

“Map of the Soul: 7” also swept all of the leading 20 places on the U.S. iTunes Major Tracks chart just a couple of several hours just after its launch on February 21.

Congratulations to BTS on their amazing accomplishment!

