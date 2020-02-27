bts-breaks-gaon-chart-report-for-1st-7-days-gross-sales-with-“map-of-the-soul:-7”

BTS has reached the maximum initially-week sales in Gaon Chart history with their most recent album!

On February 27, the Korea Tunes Information Affiliation (the business powering Gaon Chart) announced that BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” experienced topped Gaon’s album chart for the week of February 16 to 22—despite only acquiring been unveiled on February 21 at 6 p.m. KST, at the very conclusion of the week.

The KMCA formally stated, “BTS’s ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ has charted at No. 1 [on the Gaon weekly album chart] with the best initially-week profits in Gaon Chart historical past.”

Whilst the KMCA did not offer an actual determine for the album’s overall profits for the week according to Gaon Chart calculations, “Map of the Soul: 7” racked up two,667,293 points on Gaon’s weekly retail album chart by yourself. (Not to be perplexed with the general weekly album chart, the retail album chart is a individual chart that only features domestic offline retail revenue of albums.)

Gaon Chart will launch additional details on BTS’s album revenue at the close of the thirty day period, when it releases its month to month chart info for February.

Congratulations to BTS on their outstanding accomplishment!

Check out out the major 5 for every of this week’s Gaon charts under:

Album Chart

New releases dominated this week’s actual physical album chart: BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” debuted at No. 1, adopted by IZ*ONE’s initial complete-duration album “BLOOM*IZ” at No. 2. (The Package variation of “BLOOM*IZ” also charted separately at No. 5.) DreamCatcher’s “Dystopia : The Tree of Language” debuted at No. three, when LOONA’s “#” shot up the chart to assert No. four for the 7 days.

All round Digital Chart

IU’s “I Give You My Heart” (from the OST of “Crash Landing on You”) attained a double crown on this week’s charts, topping equally the total digital chart and the streaming chart.

Block B’s “Any Song” took No. two on the in general digital chart, adopted by IZ*ONE’s new title monitor “FIESTA” at No. three, Changmo’s “METEOR” at No. four, and Crush’s “Let Us Go” (also from the OST of “Crash Landing on You”) at No. five.

Down load Chart

IZ*ONE’s “FIESTA” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital down load chart. BTS took a few spots in the best five with tracks from their new album: their title observe “ON” debuted at No. 2, although “Zero O’Clock” and “Filter” entered the chart at No. four and No. five respectively. Ultimately, IU’s “I Give You My Heart” took No. three for the 7 days.

Streaming Chart

IU’s “I Give You My Heart” entered the streaming chart at No. one, trailed by Zico’s “Any Song” at No. two, Changmo’s “METEOR” at No. three, Crush’s “Let Us Go” at No. 4, and Crimson Velvet’s “Psycho” at No. five.

Social Chart

BTS ongoing their reign at No. 1 on Gaon’s Social Chart 2. this 7 days, although BLACKPINK similarly held on to their spot at No. two. GFRIEND rose to No. 3 on this week’s chart, adopted by IZ*1 at No. 4 and EVERGLOW at No. 5.

Supply (one) (two)