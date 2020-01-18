BTS Breaks Record As “Black Swan” Reaches Top iTunes Worldwide

BTS ‘Black Swan’ is sweeping maps around the world!

On January 17 at 6 p.m. KST, BTS released their new song “Black Swan”, a pre-release song from their highly anticipated album “Map of the Soul: 7.” A few hours later, the song reached the top of domestic music real-time graphics and iTunes graphics in many countries around the world.

At 9:00 am KST on January 18, “Black Swan” had reached first place in the iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 93 different regions – their highest number to date – including the United States, Canada, Mexico, in the UK and France. , Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia, etc.

BTS also broke its own stock preorder record with “Map of the Soul: 7” earlier this week.

Before the album is released on February 21, BTS will play “Black Swan” for the first time on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 28.

Congratulations to BTS for this impressive achievement!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?