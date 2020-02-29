bts-can-make-historical-past-in-australia-by-topping-aria-chart-with-“map-of-the-soul:-7”

BTS’s new album has soared to the top rated of the Australian Recording Industry Affiliation (ARIA)’s Albums Chart!

Right after earning history previous calendar year by getting to be the very first artist to strike No. one on the ARIA Albums Chart with an Asian-language launch, BTS has finished it yet again. On February 29 neighborhood time, the ARIA formally introduced that BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” had debuted at No. one on its most recent weekly chart (dated February 24), generating it the group’s next album to accomplish the feat just after “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

“Map of the Soul: 7” also marks BTS’s fifth launch to make it into the best 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart, an accomplishment that the ARIA celebrated with a emphasize clip detailing the group’s chart functionality historical past.

In the meantime, BTS’s new title track “ON” entered the ARIA Singles Chart at No. 29 this week.

Congratulations to BTS on a further extraordinary accomplishment!

