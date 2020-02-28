BTS cancels Korean live shows scheduled weeks in advance of Rose Bowl demonstrates up amid considerations about coronavirus – Up News Facts Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The feeling of K-pop BTS canceled the displays in Korea amid problems about the coronavirus, Assortment claimed Thursday.

The band, which has two demonstrates scheduled at the Rose Bowl on May well two and 3, planned to begin their "Map of the Soul,quot world tour at reveals in Korea.

According to his official Twitter, his demonstrates at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul on April 11, 12, 18 and 19 have been canceled and ticket holders will be mechanically reimbursed, Wide variety explained.

"It is inevitable that the live performance must be canceled with out additional hold off," the announcement reported. "Please fully grasp that this choice was manufactured immediately after intensive and very careful consideration."

On Tuesday, problems about the distribute of the coronavirus compelled organizers to postpone the Korea Times New music Competition in the Hollywood Bowl.

On the same working day, a Korean Air flight attendant who labored numerous flights from Los Angeles International Airport was diagnosed with coronavirus.

It was suspected that she might have contracted the virus from a team of churches in South Korea that were on pilgrimage to Israel, studies the Yonghap News Agency.

So considerably, 30 customers of that church group have been identified with coronaviruses, in accordance to wellness authorities in South Korea.

In the meantime, a 23-12 months-previous US soldier stationed at Camp Carroll in South Korea also analyzed optimistic for coronavirus, Korea's US forces (USFK) claimed in a statement on Tuesday.

Though it is not confirmed, it looks that a 3rd Rose Bowl day was additional to the group's tour dates.