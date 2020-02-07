BTS confirmed to return to “tonight’s show with Jimmy Fallon”

BTS returns to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”!

Jimmy Fallon recently announced the news of the program and said, “I’m going to interview them and I want your help. If you’re a BTS fan and there is a question you’ve always wanted to ask the group, we’re going to give you that chance. “

. @ BTS_twt returns to #FallonTonight and Jimmy wants to ask YOUR questions! Tweet your questions for BTS using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/rDJfU8A6nM

– Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

The show is currently taking questions on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS.

Send us your questions for @BTS_twt using Tweet #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/68f0eRzJ7P

– Fallon Tonight⁷ (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

BTS first appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in September 2018.

