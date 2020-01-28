BTS connects with the art world in a global exhibition

Viewers will see “Rose,” an installation by Brussels-based artist Ann Veronica Janssens, kicking off the Seoul chapter of Connect, BTS, a global art exhibition with five cities, on Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul. Photo by Thomas Maresca / UPI

Media and viewers fill the gallery space to kick off the Seoul chapter of Connect, BTS, a five-city global art exhibition at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca / UPI

Viewers watch Yiyun Chang’s “Beyond the Scene”, a projection-based video based on the choreography by BTS in Connect, BTS, an art exhibition at Dongdaemun Plaza in Seoul.

The work can be seen at the opening of the event on Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul in Connect, BTS, a global exhibition inspired by the K-Pop Boy band. Photo by Thomas Maresca / UPI

A visitor walks through the fog-filled installation “Green, Yellow and Pink” by Ann Veronica Janssens at the opening of the Connect, BTS exhibition in Seoul on Tuesday. Photo by Thomas Maresca / UPI

An exhibition at the Connect, BTS art exhibition in Seoul shows material from the London chapter of the Five Cities Art Project. Photo by Thomas Maresca / UPI

Members of BTS, left to right, RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope, arrive for the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen / UPI | Stock Photo

SEOUL, January 28 (UPI) – The K-Pop superstars BTS have moved from their familiar realm of screaming fans into a quieter environment: the world of contemporary art. The septet collaborates with 22 artists in five cities for Connect, BTS, a series of exhibitions around the world that last from January to March.

The final chapter of the project premiered on Tuesday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in downtown Seoul, with impressive installations by Brussels-based artist Ann Veronica Janssens and a video projection based on BTS choreography by Korean artist Yiyun Kang, who lives in London.

The opening was the fourth in a row after shows in London, Berlin and Buenos Aires. The last exhibition will premiere in New York on February 5.

The exhibitions are connected by topics of diversity and acceptance that dominate the band’s music, said Daehyung Lee, Connect’s Art Director, BTS and curator of the exhibition in Seoul.

“Curators and 22 artists from around the world are committed to BTS ‘philosophy and values ​​of inclusiveness and have joined forces to form a monumental collaborative curator practice,” said Lee at a press conference to officially open the exhibition.

Lee told reporters that many of the artists had video chats with the band members to discuss ideas, but that there were no guidelines or requirements for the works produced by the other curators or artists.

“It wasn’t hierarchical in any way,” said Lee. “It was a completely horizontal relationship with BTS as the medium that connects the layers.”

Lee added that the project’s message of inclusiveness is spreading to the island’s art world and luring BTS fans to gallery spaces that they might not otherwise visit.

“Art is not just something the elite should enjoy,” said Lee. “Now we can involve more people and have a wider variety of viewers.”

The exhibition in Seoul enabled visitors to move through a poorly visible, fog-filled installation space that was illuminated with colored light Green, yellow and pink by Ann Veronica Janssens and also contained sketches, videos and photographs of exhibitions in other cities.

Yiyun Kang’s work Beyond the sceneuses a projection mapping technique to reinterpret the boy band’s choreography and visualize their remarkable growth from a pop group to global icons.

“What I kept asking was how this group could achieve this breakthrough success and go beyond language barriers to affect the lives of so many people,” said Kang. “I wanted to show the boys how to fight, transcend, and reach other dimensions. It’s a story that everyone can share.”

The artist said she interviewed dozens of fans of the boy band, known as the Army, while researching the project and was impressed by the deep personal relationship they felt with BTS, despite differences in age, language, and background.

Kang told UPI that she thought BTS ‘story of breaking barriers can be a message to the troubled state of the world.

“It’s not just about BTS, it’s about the times we live in today,” she said. “The political scene, the environmental scene, the social scene, the financial scene – everything has reached its breaking point. We have to go beyond that.”

Connect, BTS will continue his New York exhibition with sculptor Antony Gormley, which will be shown at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 3 on February 5.

The K-pop superstars will soon be with their upcoming album, Map of the soul: 7, scheduled for release on February 21. The band’s management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced last week a world tour that will begin in April and in which the first phase will consist of 37 dates in 17 cities in Asia, North America and Europe.

At the weekend, the group continued its groundbreaking success and was the first Korean act to appear at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The septet played with rapper Lil Nas X on stage for “Seoul Town Road”, a remix of his smash single “Old Town Road” from 2019.