BTS Drop ‘Black Swan’ Songs Video clip – Observe Now!

BTS have just introduced their new tunes video for “Black Swan“!

The video clip was filmed in various pieces on the within of a attractive theater.

Just the 7 days right before, the K-pop super team broke a YouTube report with their music movie for “On”.

BTS has been executing very with “On”. It scored their occupation most effective on the Billboard Sizzling 100 chart at number 4.

Their new album Map Of The Soul: seven also assisted the fellas go back again to range one on the Artist 100 chart right after debuting at the prime of the albums chart as nicely.

Generally, BTS is using around the charts and we are LOVING it!