BTS goes on tour with “Map of the Soul” – See all dates for the 2020 tour! | BTS, Music

BTS is coming to a city near you!

The South Korean group will travel all over the world with their Soul Tour Map, which begins April 11 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium in South Korea.

PICTURES: Discover the latest photos from BTS

The 37-date tour will take place in 17 cities on three continents in 2020.

Official members of the ARMY fanclub will have the first chance to purchase Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale tickets from 3 p.m. local time on February 5 until 11 p.m. local time on February 6. General Verified Fan presale will begin at 3 p.m. local time from February 6 at 11 p.m. local time on the same day.

The official pre-sale of Fanclub ARMY membership and the general registration verified by fans are open until February 2 at 10 p.m. AND. Membership of the official world ARMY Fanclub and ARMY member presale request via Weply are required to register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public from February 7 at 3 p.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21.

Click inside to see the dates of the BTS 2020 tour…

BTS – TOUR DE L’ÂME MAP

April 11 Seoul, South Korea Olympic Stadium

April 12 Seoul, South Korea Olympic Stadium

April 18 Seoul, South Korea Olympic Stadium

April 19 Seoul, South Korea Olympic Stadium

April 25 Santa Clara, California, United States Levi’s Stadium

April 26 Santa Clara, California, United States Levi’s Stadium

May 2 Los Angeles, California, United States Rose Bowl Stadium

May 3 Los Angeles, California, United States Rose Bowl Stadium

May 9 Dallas, Texas, USA Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 10 Dallas, TX, USA Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 14 Orlando, Florida, United States Camping World Stadium

May 17 Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Bobby Dodd Stadium

May 23 New Jersey, United States MetLife Stadium

May 24 New Jersey, United States MetLife Stadium

May 27 Washington, D.C., U.S. FedExField

May 30 Toronto, ON, Canada Rogers Center

May 31 Toronto, ON, Canada Rogers Center

June 5 Chicago, IL, USA Soldier Field

June 6 Chicago, IL, USA Soldier Field

June 28 Fukuoka, Japan Fukuoka PayPay Dome

June 29 Fukuoka, Japan Fukuoka PayPay Dome

July 3 London, United Kingdom Twickenham Stadium

July 4 London, United Kingdom Twickenham Stadium

July 11 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion Berlin

July 12 Berlin, Germany Olympiastadion Berlin

July 17 Barcelona, ​​Spain Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 18 Barcelona, ​​Spain Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 23 Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 25 Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 26 Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome Osaka

July 30 Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 1 Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 2 Osaka, Japan Kyocera Dome Osaka

August 7 Saitama, Japan MetLife Dome

August 8 Saitama, Japan MetLife Dome

September 1 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome

September 2 Tokyo, Japan Tokyo Dome