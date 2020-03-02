bts-grabs-no.-seven-on-ifpi’s-list-of-finest-advertising-world-wide-artists-of-the-12-months-for-2019

BTS takes the lucky seven spot on the Worldwide Recording Artist of the Calendar year chart from the Global Federation of the Phonographic Marketplace (IFPI)!

The IFPI is a non-gain group that represents the recorded music market worldwide. Its 2019 Prime 10 record of best-marketing world artists was introduced on March 2, with Taylor Swift at No. 1. BTS grabs the No. seven location after releasing their chart-topping mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona” in April 2019.

Verify out the Leading 10 beneath!

one. Taylor Swift

2. Ed Sheeran

three. Put up Malone

four. Billie Eilish

5. Queen

6. Ariana Grande

7. BTS

8. Drake

9. Lady Gaga

10. The Beatles

BTS previously took No. 2 on the chart in 2018, a calendar year in which they dropped two releases: “Love You: Tear” and “Love On your own: Remedy.”

IFPI’s World-wide Recording Artist of the 12 months chart ranks tunes use across all formats, which include streaming channels and profits of digital and actual physical albums and singles.

Congratulations to BTS!

Source (1)