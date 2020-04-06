BTS Guard No. 1 Point With “ON”; Soompi 2020 K-Pop Music Chart, Week 1 Week

BTS proves longevity while continuing to maintain the lead with “ON”! This song has brought 16 music to the event. Welcome back to BTS!

Staying second is “WANNABE.” The group recently made her promotion to the eight songs with eight musical performances.

The top three are Zico’s “Any song,” rising three points to number 3.

There have been two songs that topped the top 10 this week. Debuting at Number 7 is Daniel’s “2U,” the title track of the mini album “CYAN. “This is a song that encourages people to have a quiet and relaxing, and said that of course there are people who care.

Moving two places in the top 10 is Ha Hyun Woo’s “Stone Block,” the number one hit of the popular drama “Itaewon Class.” It’s about Park Seo Joon’s character Park Sae Roy who doesn’t regret the decision he made to stay faithful.

Singles Music Chart – April 2020, Week 1

Rank / Band Artist 11 (-) 그때 그때 아인 (Someday, The Boy) Kim Rasa 12 (-7) 영웅 (Kick It) NCT 127 13 (+2) 흔들리는 꽃들 속 에서 네 샴푸 향이 느껴진 거야 (Your Shampoo Scamp) In Flowers) Jang Beom June 14 (-5) METEOR CHANGMO 15 (new) 뜸 (Hold) WINNER 16 (-) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길 에서 (Last night) Noel 17 (new) 처음 처럼 (BLOOM) MC Max 18 (+3) V Night Sweet 19 (new) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개 시켜 줘 (Introducing me who are good) Joy 20 (-7) here I am again Baek Yerin 21 (-1) 어떻게 이별 까지 사랑 하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How to love my heart, my dear one) ME 22 (-4) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 23 (-9) 어떻게 지내 (I Need You) OVAN 24 (-5) For You My Light (feat. Lee Raon) College 25 (new) GRAVITI Ong Seong Wu 26 (-9) Ayo 의 세상 으로 가 (Let’s Go) Love 27 (-4) 시든 꽃 에 물 을 주듯 Alone) HYNN 28 (-6) 너를 사 Hy 하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 29 (-5) 사랑 이란 멜로 는 없어 (I Still Love You) Jeon Sang Keun 30 (new) 화분 (Plants) Kim Sejeong 31 (-5) 조금 취 했어 (I’m a bit drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 32 (-1) EXO 33 (-1) WHITE EXPERIENCE 34 (new) 쉽게 쓰여진 노래 (Easy Writing Song) ONEUS 35 (-8) 아마두 (I’MMA DO) Yumdda, Flow, Paloalto, The Quiett, Simon Dominic 36 (-11) Howling VICTON 37 (-4) ONE & ONLY ASTRO 38 (new) Aloha (Aloha) Jo Jung Suk 39 (-11) Phocha Hwang In Wook 40 (-11) Yoon Mi Rae’s Flowers 41 (new) 새로 고침 (Refresh (feat. Kang Min Kyung) Park Kyung 42 (-7) Cold (Cold (feat. Heize)) Gaeko 43 (-13) Ji 는 사랑 하지 않고 (No Love, No Stroke) Baek Ji Young 44 (-7) -5) See you later Jang Deok Cheol 45 (-7) ICE AGE MCND 46 (new) 안녕, 오늘 의 그대 에게 (hello) Onestar 47 (-2) 미친 소리 (Crazy Disturbance) Lee Ye Joon 48 (-8) Dr. 베베 (Dr. BeBe) PENTAGON 49 (-3) 버릇 처럼 셋 을 센다 (Count to Three Like A Habit) MLC 50 (-16) 솔직히 지친다 (All Wis) Chungha

About the Soompi Music Chart

The Soompi Music Chart considers the ratings of various major music charts in Korea as well as the most trending artists in Soompi, creating unique charts that show what is happening in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is made up of the following sources:

Gaon Singles + Album – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Album – 30%

Soompi’s airplay – 20%

YouTube + Video Music K-pop song – 10%

