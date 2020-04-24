BTS Join Lineup for Star Study of Virtual Broadcast Nickelodeon Kids Choice

BTS will be appearing at the 2020 Nickelodeon Kids’s Choice Awards!

On April 24, Nickelodeon announced that it gave options Kids will be held annually to almost all. This means that, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, awards and performances will be displayed far and wide without the audience and performers. The ceremony is a virtual entitled “Choice Best Kids Nickelodeon 2020: Celebration Together.”

The event will be hosted by Nickelodeon singer, actress and former Victoria Justice. Nickelodeon has also announced that it will donate $ 1 million to No Kid Hungry during the show.

The star-studded lineup for “Nickelodeon Kids’s Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together” includes singers Ariana Grande, BTS, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and Lil Nas X; actors Dwayne Johnson, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, and Dove Cameron; “SpongeBob SquarePants” stars Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke; YouTubers SSSniperWolf and David Dobrik; and Ellen DeGeneres lunchtime talk show. The writing from “Avengers: Endgame” is also set to appear.

BTS was also nominated this year, having won awards for the Favorite Music Group as well as the Global Star Favorite Music award. The group previously won “Global Music Star Favorites” in 2018.

Choice Award by Children’s scheduled March 22 and has now inaugurated officially until May 2 at 8 p.m. Lan

The biggest celebs come for the biggest virtual party of the year! Don’t miss # KCA2020? pic.twitter.com/f3fWqI2ufQ

– Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 24, 2020

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?