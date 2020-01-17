BTS launches new song ‘Black Swan’ + a haunting music video | BTS, Music, Video, Video

BTS released their first new song of 2020!

The new track “Black Swan” is one of the darkest songs by K-Pop to date and the accompanying clip, labeled as an art film, is haunting.

The lyrics of the song are about guys who are afraid of being in the music business. The art film begins with a quote from a dancer Martha Graham who says, “A dancer dies twice – once when they stop dancing, and that first death is the most painful.”

“Do your thang, do your thang with me now / What’s my thang, What’s my thang tell me now”, the guys sing in English throughout the song. We also have the English translation for the rest of the lyrics you can read in this article.

BTS – Lyrics of “Black Swan”

BTS – “Black Swan” lyrics with English translation

