BTS leads many real-time charts with “Black Swan”

BTS has taken first place in many Korean rankings in real time with its new single “Black Swan”!

On January 17 at 6 p.m. KST, BTS shared their pre-release single “Black Swan” for their upcoming album “Map of the Soul: 7”, as well as an art film for the song.

At 1 a.m. on January 18, the track won # 1 over Melon, Bugs, Soribada and FLO, while it took # 2 over Genie.

In addition, BTS songs have captured much of the Top 10 in the real-time ranking of the largest Korean music platform Melon.

With “Black Swan” first and “Any Song” second, “Boy With Luv” by BTS (with Halsey) is # 3, “Mikrokosmos” is # 4, “Make It Right” is # 5, ” Spring Day “is # 6,” Dionysus “is # 7 and” IDOL “is # 8.

BTS will play “Black Swan” for the first time on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 28, and their album “Map of the Soul: 7” will be released on February 21.

Congratulations to BTS!

