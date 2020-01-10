BTS Love Yourself: Tear Becomes Money in the UK

Loading...

BTS ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ became their third album to be certified silver in the UK!

The third full album of the group “Love Yourself: Tear”, with the title song “Fake Love”, was released on May 18, 2018. Since January 10, local time, the album has obtained BRIT silver certification.

The BRIT Certified Awards are administered by the British Phonographic Industry, the professional association for the recorded music industry in the United Kingdom. For an album to receive a silver medal, it must reach 60,000 sales units.

BTS’s previous albums that have turned silver in the UK are “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Map of the Soul: Persona”.

The group is currently preparing for the February 21 release of their new album “Map of the Soul: 7”, and they started the week with Suga’s return trailer “Interlude: Shadow”.

Congratulations to BTS!

