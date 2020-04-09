BTS Makes History By Becoming the 1st Korean Artist to Extend 20 Million Albums on the Gaon Chart

BTS has set a new record!

According to the Gaon Chart March 2020 album released April 9, BTS has now completed 203,329,305 copies for sale from 14 albums, including the release of their 2013 debut album “2 Cool 4 Skool” to the album in the February 2020 Soul Map: 7. ”

The seven albums have covered the million charts on the Gaon Chart: “WINGS” with 1.13 million copies, “You Can’t Be Just Connected” with 1.02 million, “Love And: She” with 2.22 million, “Love Yourself: Shut Up “with 2.21 million,” Self Love: Answer “with 2.59 million,” Soul Map: Persona “with 3.77 million, and most recently” Soul Map: 7 “being Gaon’s first quadruple-million-dollar album. with 4.17 million copies.

The news was officially announced on April 9, and it was revealed that BTS’s total sales exceeded the 20 million mark on the February Gaon Chart. The group represents the milestone of 10 million albums sold in November 2018, and therefore only a year and three months for BTS to sell over 10 million more albums.

A representative from Big Hit Entertainment confirmed, “BTS has surpassed 20 million copies of the total sales of the album to become the first Korean pop music artist to perform, and is now the highest-selling album artist.”

Congratulations BTS!

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?