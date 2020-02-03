BTS Makes History by Breaking Most Weekly Record at Number 1 on Billboard’s Social 50

BTS has extended its reign on Billboard’s Social 50 list until the 164th week, which means it has now set a new record!

Last week, BTS tied Justin Bieber’s 163 non-consecutive week record to No. 1 in the Social 50 ranking. According to the graph dated February 8, BTS takes first place again, bringing them to a record number .

Top 10 of the week on the # Social50 chart:

1. @BTS_twt (164th record week at No. 1)

2. @billieeilish

3. @ArianaGrande

4. @ NCTsmtown_127

5. @justinbieber

6. @LilNasX (back to school)

7. @NCTsmtown_DREAM

8. @tylerthecreator (back to school)

9. @TXT_members

10. @OfficialMonstaX

The Social 50 chart ranks artists based on data from music analytics company Next Big Sound, and shows the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia. It determines rankings through a combination of weekly additions of friends / fans / followers with artist page views and engagement.

The first time BTS won first place in the Social 50 list was October 29, 2016. After a few brief interruptions in its reign thereafter, they have not moved from first place since July 29, 2017 .

BTS is currently preparing for its return on February 21 with the album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

Congratulations to BTS!

