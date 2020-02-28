[bts-member-suga-donates-rm300,000-to-covid-19-stricken-hometown-of-daegu]

Irrespective of being chaotic with selling the new BTS album, member Suga took time out to provide monetary aid to his hometown of Daegu. — Photograph via Instagram/bts.bighitofficial

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — A member of common K-Pop boyband BTS in rapper Suga showed his philanthropic aspect yesterday when he chipped in KRW 1 million (RM346,965) for Covid-19 reduction efforts in his beginning city of Daegu in South Korea.

Korean day-to-day Kyongbuk Maeil Shinmun reported that Suga donated to the National Disaster Relief Association to support the buy of health-related materials and protecting gear.

“I’d like to enable my hometown, even if it’s just a compact contribution,” the 26-yr-previous was quoted as stating.

BTS experienced declared the cancellation of a major four-working day tour in Seoul this early morning as South Korea continues to grapple with the Covid-19 epidemic.

The live shows have been initially scheduled to choose put on April 11-12 and April 18-19 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium.

In a statement posted on the band’s official enthusiast portal WeVerse, administration label Large Hit Amusement cited the “unpredictable” mother nature of the virus as just one of the crucial good reasons for axing the displays.

South Korea at this time has two,022 verified scenarios of Covid-19, the best in the environment outside China, with in excess of 90 for each cent of new bacterial infections connected to the city of Daegu.