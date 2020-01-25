BTS microphones fetch $ 83,200 at an auction show business

BTS is one of the acts to appear at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. – Reuters picture

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Seven microphones toured by South Korean pop band BTS toured at a pre-Grammy Awards charity auction sold for $ 83,200, more than eight times the expected starting price Friday.

The signed microphones were the first items to be auctioned off at BTS, Julien said. The auction house had previously estimated that the set would sell for $ 10,000 to $ 20,000.

BTS, a seven-piece boy band with self-confidence, has brought a wave of Korean pop music beyond Asia to the United States just six years after their debut in 2013. In 2019, BTS was the first group since the Beatles to score three # 1 albums on the Billboard 200 charts in one year.

The auctioned microphones were used on the band’s “Love Yourself” tour from 2017 to 2019.

The auction was held in favor of the Recording Academy’s non-profit organization, MusiCares. Articles by Aerosmith, Pete Townsend, Stevie Nicks, the late Tom Petty and others were also sold.

BTS is one of the acts to appear at Sunday’s Grammy Awards. – Reuters

