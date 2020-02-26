bts-might-have-found-the-eighth-member-of-the-group-in-james-corden!

BTS have been having the most pleasurable in the course of Carpool Karaoke tonight (February 25) with James Corden.

The men – V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope – chatted and sung together with James all through The Late Late Clearly show phase.

BTS sung together to Bruno Mars and Cardi B‘s “Finesse (Remix) and Write-up Malone‘s “Circles” during the section, before they took a detour to a PLYOJAM dance course in which James tried using to persuade them he’s got superior adequate moves to turn into the eighth member of the group.

Verify out BTS‘s Carpool Karaoke underneath!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T4x7sDevVTY" width="500"></noscript>

