BTS organizes a live talk show in Seoul for its return with “Map Of The Soul: 7”

On February 7, BTS announced that it would host a live event in Seoul to celebrate its return with its highly anticipated new album “Map of the Soul: 7.”

The event will take place on March 7 and 300 of the fans who pre-ordered the album on Weply will be randomly selected and invited to participate.

BTS has released an official announcement stating, “The event will take place in the form of a talk show. (Participants) will be able to hear the artists share many anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories of their preparations for the album. “

The announcement added, “Depending on the situation regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the event may be canceled or postponed. We ask for your understanding in advance regarding all the measures we take to ensure the safety of our artist and fans. “

BTS will release their fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7” on February 21 at 6 p.m. KST, while the clip for the album’s first single will be released a week later, on February 28.

In the meantime, you can check out the latest teaser from the BTS album – J-Hope’s return trailer “Ego” – here, and you can watch the art film for the BTS pre-release track. “Black Swan” here!

