BTS pickups sold at an amazing price at Grammy Week charity auctions

A set of microphones used by BTS got an impressive auction price!

On January 24, local time, the Grammy Museum and MusiCares held their 30th Anniversary Person of the Year online charity auction in honor of Grammy Week 2020.

One of the lots was a set of seven custom Shure microphones used and signed by BTS members, which sold for $ 83,200.

SOLD for $ 83,200! A group of seven custom Shure microphones from BTS (방탄 소년단) used by RM, Jin, SUGA, j-Hope, Jimin, V and Jung kook. Sold today in our MusiCares® 30th Anniversary Online Charity Auction. #JuliensAuctions #MusiCares #Auction #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/uhMAX1AFjR

– Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) January 24, 2020

According to Julien’s Auctions, the microphones were used by BTS between 2017 and 2019, in particular during their historic concert “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” at Citi Field in New York on October 6, 2018.

BTS previously commented: “We are delighted to participate in the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year by donating seven of our custom microphones that have helped push our music beyond language and regional barriers. Thanks to this donation, we hope that people will be able to remember our sincere and sincere message that we have always endeavored to convey: “LOVE YOURSELF: TALK ABOUT YOU.” “

