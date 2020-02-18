[bts-producer-pdogg-received-most-earnings-from-royalties-out-of-all-korean-composers-and-lyricists-in-2019]

Producer Pdogg, who has worked on many of BTS’s tracks, received the most royalties of any Korean musician last year!

On February 18, the Korea Music Copyright Association announced the recipients of their Royalties Awards. Pdogg won as both the composer and lyricist with the highest earnings from royalties in the popular music category in 2019, as he did in 2018 as well.

Pdogg has participated in the creation of many of BTS’s songs since their debut, including hits like “Boy with Luv,” “Black Swan,” “IDOL,” “Fake Love,” “DNA,” and many more.

In the arrangement category, singer-songwriter Vanilla Man (Jung Jae Won), who also produces for artists including the hit duo BOL4, won the top prize for the third year in a row.

KOMCA introduced a new Song of the Year category this year, and Paul Kim’s “Every Day, Every Moment” took the win.

Other grand prizes went to Kim Sung Kyun in the classical music category, Park Kyung Hoon in the Korean classical music category, and Kim Bang Ok in the children’s music category. The late composer Lee Young Hoon was honored for his contributions to the development of Korean music with the KOMCA’s Hall of Fame award.

The Korea Music Copyright Association’s Royalties Awards began in 2015 and it awards musicians with the highest earnings from royalties in the previous year.

Source (1)