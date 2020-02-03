BTS releases their second Comeback trailer, “Outro: Me”

In January, BTS dropped their first trailer, “Interlude: Shadow”, for their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7. Today they released their second comeback trailer “Outro: Ego”.

As “Shadow” featured only rapper Min Yoongi, Suga, “Ego” features just another member of the rap line, Jung Hoseok, better known as J-Hope.

The two trailers differ significantly in terms of melody and overall feeling. Where the “Shadow” has a darker aura surrounding itself, the “I” is presented as optimistic and optimistic. The “shadow” indicates that Suga explains that although his own reputation and success representing the shadow can cause catastrophe, he must learn how to coexist with him.

On the other hand, J-Hope continues the personal narrative and comparison of the multiple “personalities” the team has presented in both the return and the latter. Kim Namjoon (RM) “Introduction: Persona” from the Soul Map: Persona follows the same pattern. the rapper challenges himself and reflects on his self-doubt, but ultimately reminds himself to stay true and never lose sight of reality.

In “I”, J-Hope takes us to the memory lane, describing how it was for him, learning how to be BTS and Jung Hoseok’s J-Hope. It depicts how his journey began and how he finally got to where he is now, seven years later. He looks at all the ups and downs and chooses his final destiny: hope.

Looking to the past

Overall, Soul Map: 7 will include BTS looking back over the past seven years together.

In each of the Map of the Soul return trailers, from “Persona” to “Ego”, the songs featured intros from their previous albums. “Persona” does it with “Intro: Skool Luv Affair”, “Shadow” with “Intro: O! RUL8.2” and “Ego” with “Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool”.

In addition, “I” takes us past the beginning of the video, going through all their music videos in a retro-chronological order. Not only that, but it starts off the same way they made their debut in 2013 – “Persona” did the same with their Skool Luv Affair return trailer, further reporting BTS trips through their past.

This new album means a lot to BTS in more ways than one, as RM explained in an interview with James Corden last week.

“It’s been seven years since our debut and we have seven members here. Seven is a very special number for us and we’ve worked so hard on these tracks and the dance routines. So please stay tuned for the album.”

The Soul Map: 7 comes out on February 21st.