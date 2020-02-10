BTS reveals more concept photos for the upcoming release of the album

BTS has released some new concept photos for their new album “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” – see the pictures below.

The new pictures show how the South Korean boy band portrays “seven black swans with an unquenchable thirst”. Yesterday the group published a number of other pictures that illustrate the “group’s desire for perfection”.

Below you can see both sets of photos:

#BTS # 방탄 방탄 # MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo Version 2 pic.twitter.com/QEIh1HeVT4

– BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 10, 2020

#BTS # 방탄 방탄 # MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo Version 2 pic.twitter.com/BIjrE5HaIr

– BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 10, 2020

#BTS # 방탄 방탄 # MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo Version 1 pic.twitter.com/p2uJxtaHso

– BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 9, 2020

#BTS # 방탄 방탄 # MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo Version 1 pic.twitter.com/Uo0LSRRzxI

– BigHit Entertainment (@BigHitEnt) February 9, 2020

Last week the band shared a new trailer for “MAP OF THE SOUL: 7”. With the title “Outro: Ego”, j-hope is at the top of an energetic pop song that is underlined by a rhythm inspired by Afrobeat.

The release followed her first live performance of the new single “Black Swan”.

In James Corden’s “The Late Late Show”, the K-pop giants showed a correspondingly mysterious performance of the track, which NME had previously described as “haunting, melancholic curve ball”.

Last month, BTS was the first Korean act to appear at the Grammys when they partnered with Lil Nas X at the award ceremony on January 26.

“MAP OF THE SOUL: 7” will be released on February 21st.