[bts-sets-new-hanteo-records-with-wonderful-very-first-working-day-product-sales-for-“map-of-the-soul:-7”]

Updated February 22 KST:

The figures are out!

In accordance to Hanteo chart, BTS’s new album “Map of the Seoul: 7” marketed a total of two,653,050 copies in its initial working day of revenue.

This is the best amount of profits BTS has at any time recorded in a one day. BTS was capable to smash their prior initial-7 days income report of a lot more than two.13 million copies in just two hrs, and with reviews that inventory pre-orders had surpassed four million copies for “Map of the Soul: 7,” anticipation is higher to see what BTS’s initially-week profits will be for this album.

Initial Short article:

Profits of BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” have previously broken Hanteo information!

The group’s new complete album was released at six p.m. KST on February 21, and its tracks quickly rose to the prime of realtime electronic charts.

In the meantime, bodily revenue of the album soared. According to Hanteo chart, “Map of the Soul: 7” attained 2,183,000 in gross sales by eight p.m. KST.

Its overall gross sales by 7: 10 p.m. KST ended up already at one,036,556, and it reached 2,137,292 in gross sales by 7: 45 p.m. KST.

This can make BTS the speediest Korean artist to achieve one million and 2 million in gross sales on Hanteo.

In April 2019, BTS’s mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona” reached 1.38 million income on Hanteo by nine p.m. KST. Its first week product sales arrived to a full of two,130,480 — the most effective in Hanteo heritage at the time. With income of “Map of the Soul: 7,” BTS has already damaged their first 7 days gross sales record in a subject of two hours!

In addition, prior to “Map of the Soul: 7” was produced, its distributor Dreamus Enterprise shared that inventory pre-orders of the album had hit four.02 million, breaking a report as soon as yet again.

Congratulations to BTS!

