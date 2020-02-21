[bts-share-epic-music-movie-‘kinetic-manifesto-film:-occur-prima’-for-new-one-‘on’]

BTS have unveiled the audio movie for ‘ON’, the lead solitary from their new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’.

The epic visuals, formally titled ‘Kinetic Manifesto Movie: Occur Prima’, show RM, Jimin, Suga, V, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook dancing in an abandoned city landscape full with black uniformed dancers and musicians.

The new music movie for ‘ON’ comes with the release of the K-pop group’s seventh studio album now (February 21). Significant Hit Enjoyment previously reported the film “best depicts the principle of the lead single” and is the official video clip for ON, despite the fact that a second MV is coming on 28 February.

In a video clip posted before the official premiere of the film, RM defined: “It’s our personal sincere story that we preferred to explain to you, so we hope you appreciate it”. J-Hope added: “Trust me, you won’t be sorry you waited,” while Jimin added: “We worked really challenging to convey you next stage performance and songs, so I hope you will love it.”

‘ON’ was teased by BTS on TikTok forward of its launch. The 30-2nd clip crashed the platform, as Forbes experiences, many thanks to the sheer quantity of users making an attempt to engage in the snippet. The move was also a globe first BTS designed history by turning into the very first important new music act to introduce a new one on TikTok.

In other news, very last thirty day period BTS grew to become the very first Korean act to conduct at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.