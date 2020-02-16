[bts-share-tracklist-and-artwork-for-new-album-‘map-of-the-soul-:-7’]

BTS have produced the tracklist and digital address for their fourth studio album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’.

Study extra: The finest supporter theories around BTS’ new album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’

The history is composed of a whole of 20 tracks, like 15 new tracks extra on major of tracks from 2019’s ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : PERSONA’.

A “special feature” collaboration with Sia for guide single ‘ON’ will be available solely for the digital release of the album.

BTS have also unveiled the album’s digital deal with. See the artwork and tracklist down below.

#BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_seven Tracklist pic.twitter.com/omE98N2pZD — BigHit Enjoyment (@BigHitEnt) February 16, 2020

Final 7 days, the band shared a new trailer for ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’. Titled ‘Outro: Ego’, it sees j-hope at the forefront of an energetic pop tune underlined by an Afrobeat-motivated rhythm.

The keep track of also samples the beat from the intro of BTS’ debut album ‘2 Awesome 4 SKOOL’ originally produced back in June 2013.

Packed with visible results, the trailer sees j-hope switch places ultimately arriving at a massive, vibrant city at night time where his impression is projected onto 1 of the building’s huge screens. Enjoy the video clip beneath.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LmApDbvNCXg?feature=oembed" title="BTS (방탄소년단) MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 'Outro : Ego' Comeback Trailer" width="696"></noscript>

Past thirty day period, BTS turned the to start with Korean act to complete at the Grammys when they collaborated with Lil Nas X at the awards ceremony on January 26.

‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’ is set for globally release on February 21, at 9am GMT.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro : Persona’



02. ‘Boy With Luv’ (Feat. Halsey)



03. ‘Make It Right’



04. ‘Jamais Vu’



05. ‘Dionysus’



06. ‘Interlude : Shadow’



07. ‘Black Swan’



08. ‘Filter’



09. ‘My Time’



10. ‘Louder Than Bombs’



11. ‘ON’



12. ‘UGH!’



13. ’00: 00 (Zero O’Clock)’



14. ‘Inner Child’



15. ‘Friends’



16. ‘Moon’



17. ‘Respect’



18. ‘We are Bulletproof : the Eternal’



19. ‘Outro : Ego’



20. ‘ON’ (Feat. Sia)