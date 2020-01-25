BTS shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of “Black Swan” rehearsal

BTS gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their latest rehearsal!

In the wee hours of January 25 local time, BTS went to Instagram to share several sincere rehearsal photos earlier in the evening. The group is currently in California, preparing for consecutive performances at the 2020 Grammy Awards on January 26, a special iHeartRadio live event on January 27 and “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on January 28.

The recently released photos show the seven BTS members who are working hard to train for their next performances. Several of the photos capture the idols stretching for their rehearsal, while another shows Suga munching on fuel essential for energy.

The legend – and his American flag emoji – reveals that the photos date from “2020.01.24” local time, with the Korean hashtag “BTS in real time” suggesting that the rehearsal was still in progress.

BTS also added the hashtag #BlackSwan, apparently revealing that the rehearsal was for their new pre-release song “Black Swan” from their upcoming album “Map of the Soul: 7.” The group will perform the song for the first time on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in three days.

Check out the new BTS rehearsal photos below!

BTS ‘fourth studio album “Map of the Soul: 7” will be released on February 21.

