[bts-shock-fans-with-new-‘black-swan’-movie-(movie)]

BTS dropped a new audio video clip for their hottest single, ‘Black Swan.’ — Photograph from Big Strike Labels/Youtube.com

SEOUL, March 5 — The surprise video clip for Black Swan comes a couple months immediately after the South Korean septet unveiled their chart-topping seventh studio album, Map of the Soul: 7.

BTS shared a initial visual for the lead single of Map of the Soul: seven in January, in which dancers from Slovakia’s MN Dance Organization done an elaborate choreography.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vGbuUFRdYqU" width="560"></noscript>

The K-pop superstars have now celebrated the latest release of their hottest album with a brand-new online video for Black Swan, which by now amassed much more than 16 million views on YouTube.

The visible follows J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jin and V as they gradually completely transform into black swans even though carrying out their newest single in an opulent theater.

“When listening to the music play/Tryna’ pull up/Looks like time has stopped/Oh that would be my first loss of life/I been usually worried of,” Suga sings in Black Swan, whose title references Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 psychological drama starring Natalie Portman.

The visual for Black Swan dropped just times following BTS released the formal new music movie for ON, which was promoted as the lead solitary from Map of the Soul: 7.

The South Korean superstars notably debuted ON on the video-sharing app TikTok, in which they invited supporters to dance and respond to the tune as component of the #OnChallenge.

BTS also collaborated with Australian singer-songwriter Sia for a digital-only model of the solitary, which does not surface in actual physical copies of the boy band’s seventh studio album.

In other news, the band not too long ago cancelled 4 homecoming concert events at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium thanks to issues about the coronavirus in the state, exactly where far more than 2,000 situations have been described.

“While we hope that the circumstance will improve, we should just take into thing to consider the health and fitness and safety of hundreds of thousands of company as perfectly as our artists,” their management company Massive Hit Leisure said in a assertion, adding that additional than 200,000 admirers had been anticipated to attend the April reveals.

BTS are still set to embark on an substantial North American stadium tour in aid of their impending new album.

JUST Declared: @bts_bighit is heading out on their #MapofTheSoulTour! #Army MEMBER PRESALE and Normal Verified Admirer registration is now open up until finally Sunday, Feb two at 10pm ET. Get much more facts at https://t.co/3gVsv1NdM7 for registration. #BTS #방탄소년단 pic.twitter.com/cQ2LQoaeeq — Reside Country (@LiveNation) January 22, 2020

The trek will kick off on April 25 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, with added reveals planned in Los Angeles, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta and Washington DC

In the meantime, find the new video for Black Swan. — AFP-Relaxnews