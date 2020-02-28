bts-smashes-their-very-own-history-for-best-1st-7-days-profits-in-hanteo-history-with-“map-of-the-soul:-7”

BTS carries on to shatter information with their most up-to-date album!

On February 28, Hanteo Chart officially introduced that BTS’s new album “Map of the Soul: 7” had reached the greatest initially-7 days gross sales in the historical past of the chart.

According to Hanteo Chart calculations, “Map of the Soul: 7” marketed over three,378,633 copies from February 21 to 27, simply breaking BTS’s past history of 2,130,480 from their earlier release, the 2019 mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona.”

“Map of the Soul: 7” had currently managed to split BTS’s previous document for first-7 days product sales on the initially working day of its launch, when it marketed around 2 million copies in a lot less than two hours. Now that the album’s product sales figure has soared previous 3 million in just a single week, business watchers are asking yourself just how a great deal bigger that amount will go.

Congratulations to BTS on their impressive achievement!

Resource (one)