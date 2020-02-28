bts’-suga,-iu,-tune-joong-ki,-girls’-generation’s-yoona,-exo’s-chanyeol,-and-extra-donate-for-coronavirus-prevention

Stars are continuing to make donations to battle towards the distribute of COVD-19 (novel coronavirus) in South Korea.

On February 27, Kim Yo Han donated 10 million gained (somewhere around $8,300) to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation. His donation will be used to buy masks for those with weak immune devices.

Crimson Velvet’s Irene gave 100 million received (roughly $83,000) to the Daegu Community Chest of Korea to be utilized toward obtaining prevention materials and supporting health care team.

TVXQ’s Yunho, Red Velvet’s Seulgi, Pleasure, and Yeri each individual donated 30 million received (close to $24,900) to the Neighborhood Upper body of Korea.

Crimson Velvet’s Wendy donated 100 million won to the Local community Chest of Korea to assistance people and medical staff members battling COVID-19.

Seol In Ah donated 10 million won to the Hope Bridge Disaster Fund and questioned that it be employed to buy masks and hand sanitizers for low-earnings families.

Kang Daniel gave 50 million won (around $41,500) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Reduction Association.

Actor Yoo Hae Jin donated 50 million received to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association to be applied towards acquiring materials to avoid the unfold of COVID-19 among those with weak immune units.

SM Entertainment gave 500 million received (about $415,000) to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Affiliation to be used to medical team masks and clinical materials.

Byun Jung Soo donated one,000 hand sanitizer sprays to the Miral Welfare Basis which will be shipped to the disabled and elderly in low-profits family members.

Kim Na Younger gave 10 million gained to the Lovely Foundation to be made use of to go over the dwelling costs of solitary-mom family members who are battling due to the coronavirus’s outcome on the financial state.

Nam Joo Hyuk donated 50 million received to the Daegu Group Chest of Korea to be applied in direction of obtaining prevention provides and supporting clinical staff.

Track Joong Ki gave 100 million received to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Aid Affiliation when filming a movie in Colombia.

Apink’s Son Naeun donated 50 million received to the Daegu Local community Upper body of Korea.

Baek Ji Younger donated 10,000 masks to NGO Preserve the Children to prevent the distribute of COVID-19 amongst small children in very low-earnings family members.

Lee Seung Gi gave 100 million won to NGO Superior Neighbors to help the defense of little ones in minimal-profits families from COVID-19.

Jung Ryeo Received donated 100 million won to NGO Superior Neighbors to avert the distribute of the coronavirus among socially susceptible people today.

BTS’ Suga gave 100 million gained to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Association to help his hometown of Daegu.

Previous Olympic determine skater Kim Yuna and her admirers donated 185 million received (around $153,100) to UNICEF Korea and requested that it be applied in the direction of COVID-19 remedy.

Actor few Kwon Sang Woo and Son Tae Young gave 100 million gained to the Korean Crimson Cross.

IU donated 100 million received every single to Great Neighbors and to the Korea Professional medical Affiliation. She also donated anti-contamination outfits and masks to the Korea Health care Affiliation to guidance the clinical employees fighting COVID-19.

Park Shin Hye gave 50 million won to Foodstuff for the Hungry. Her donation will be used to give masks to low-revenue families in Korea.

Seo Jang Hoon donated 100 million received to the Eco-friendly Umbrella Foundation to assistance kids in minimal-earnings families.

Soyou gave 20 million gained (close to $16,600) to NGO Good Neighbors.

Actress Soo Ae donated 50 million gained to the Hope Bridge Disaster Aid Affiliation below her true title Park Soo Ae.

Girls’ Generation’s YoonA gave 100 million won to the Group Upper body of Korea. This donation will be made use of to purchase masks and hand sanitizers for the healthcare team and to support those with susceptible immune programs.

Jun Ji Hyun donated 100 million won to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Association.

The employees of “Crash Landing on You” confirmed guidance for the combat from COVID-19. Author Park Ji Eun donated 30 million won when generation corporations Tradition Depot and Studio Dragon gave 100 million received to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Relief Affiliation.

Kim Hee Sunlight gave 100 million won and asked that it be utilised in direction of avoiding the unfold of COVID-19 and paying for masks and hand sanitizers.

Block B’s Zico donated 30 million won to Superior Neighbors and 30 million won to the Seoul Group Upper body of Korea.

Drama writer Kim Eun Sook and output organization Hwa & Dam Pictures CEO Yoon Ha Rim every donated 20 million received to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Aid Affiliation.

Lee Jong Suk donated 100 million received well worth of health-related-grade anti-contamination satisfies to the Korean Medical Affiliation to display his gratitude and regard for clinical personnel working to handle COVID-19 clients.

GOT7’s JB donated 10 million received to the Hope Bridge Disaster Relief Association below his actual name Im Jae Bum.

Yoo Se Yoon gave 10 million gained beneath his name and 30,000 won ($25) underneath his son’s title Yoo Min Ha to the Hope Bridge Disaster Aid Association.

Kim Soo Hyun donated 100 million received to the Daegu Group Upper body of Korea just after hearing that there was a shortage of force machines. His donation will be made use of to order these equipment which will be delivered to hospitals in have to have.

EXO’s Chanyeol gave 50 million won to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Aid Affiliation to assist those people struggling to buy prevention machines.

EXO’s Lay also donated 20 million received to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation to guidance the avoidance of and recovery from COVID-19.

Jung Hae In donated 100 million received to the Daegu Group Chest of Korea.

Lee Seo Jin gave 100 million gained to the Daegu Local community Upper body of Korea to lend his aid to the most infected area in Korea.

Simon Dominic donated 50 million gained to the Hope Bridge Catastrophe Reduction Affiliation underneath his authentic title Jung Ki Suk.

Director Bong Joon Ho gave 100 million received to the Hope Bridge Reduction Affiliation underneath the name of his award-profitable movie “Parasite.”

Ji Chang Wook donated 100 million gained to the Daegu Crimson Cross.

