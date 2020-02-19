[bts,-superm,-crimson-velvet,-blackpink,-and-additional-rank-significant-on-billboard’s-planet-albums-chart-+-bts-grabs-6-places]

Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the 7 days ending in February 22!
With a new album coming out this Friday, BTS has scored six spots on the Entire world Albums chart this week.
BTS’s “Love By yourself: Answer” will come in at No. one and “Map of the Soul: Persona” at No. 2. “You Hardly ever Wander Alone” rises to No. 7 and “BTS WORLD” rises to No. 9. “Love Your self: Tear” and “Love Your self: Her each re-enter the chart, at No. 13 and 14 respectively.
SuperM’s “SuperM: The 1st Mini Album” will take No. 3 on the chart, whilst Crimson Velvet’s “The ReVe Festival: Finale” normally takes No. 5.
BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” rises to No. 12, and EVERGLOW’s “Reminiscence” grabs the No. 15 location.
Congratulations to all the artists!
