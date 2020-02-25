bts,-superm,-crimson-velvet,-blackpink,-and-iz*1-rating-places-on-billboard’s-planet-albums-chart

Billboard has released its Earth Albums chart for the 7 days ending in February 29!
BTS’s “Map of the Soul: Persona” rises to No. 1 in its 45th week on the chart. It switches destinations with “Love Oneself: Respond to,” which is at No. 2 this 7 days in its 78th 7 days overall on the chart. “Love Yourself: Tear” also rises to No. 3 (83rd 7 days).
SuperM’s “SuperM: The 1st Mini Album” comes in No. 4 (20th 7 days) and Red Velvet’s “The ReVe Pageant: Finale” is No. five (ninth 7 days).
BTS’s “Love Yourself: Her” rises to No. 10 (81st 7 days) and “You In no way Walk Alone” is No 11 (56th week). BLACKPINK’s “Kill This Love” is No. 13 (17th 7 days).
IZ*ONE’s “BLOOM*IZ” will make its debut on the chart at No. 15. The group’s first total album features the title keep track of “Fiesta.”
Congratulations to all the artists!
