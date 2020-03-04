bts-supporter-edits-scene-from-‘black-swan’-video-clip-alongside-natalie-portman-movie

A BTS admirer has stitched collectively a scene from the group’s new ‘Black Swan’ movie with a instant from the Natalie Portman-starring movie of the similar identify.

The Korean team shared the sinister visuals for their most recent solitary earlier these days (March 4), with quite a few viewers swiftly selecting up on the references to 2010’s Black Swan.

At a single issue in the clip, BTS member Jin clocks that his reflection is not moving as he dances in the mirror – as Portman’s ballet dancer character did in the film.

In an endeavor to spotlight the parallels, 1 Twitter user shared an edit of the two scenes aspect by side – you can look at it out below.

jins scene in black swan mv compared to the scene in the black swan movie in which the main character starts off to notice her reflection isnt shifting at the exact same time as her (ft. seokjin turning all around and his reflections not following) pic.twitter.com/bZk1L52xXC — adiba⁷ SAILOR MOON JIN (@780613) March four, 2020

Commenting on the put up, which at the moment has all-around 14,00 ‘likes’, numerous BTS fans expressed their horror and unease above what they had just witnessed.

“I’m fucking trembling actually my body is shaking uncontrollably lol ship support,” reported 1 viewer. An additional wrote: “im srsly afraid wtf.”

In other places, other users of the BTS Army admitted they hadn’t noticed Black Swan but would be viewing after they had finished unpicking the K-Pop group’s new visuals.

“Well guess who’s gonna observe the film tomorrow immediately after we finished streaming,” another consumer commented.

You can see additional reactions under:

i have not viewed the movie , is it horror!???? — shree⁷♡Cheol (@taekyeoms) March 4, 2020

i am gonna look at it for sure ,seems attention-grabbing — shree⁷♡Cheol (@taekyeoms) March 4, 2020

for 20 yrs aged and below..its time for you to enjoy black swan 🙂 its a film 10 a long time ago 🙂 — I’m peeJay! 💜⁷ hope to see BTS once again (@itspeejay2) March four, 2020

Man I obtained significant chills 🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️ — ~Shruti⁷~ (@sv__queen) March four, 2020

Wait!! I tought about it much too LOL : 00 https://t.co/Rb52HOMLYW — Kena ⁷🌱 (@KenaNamluvr) March four, 2020

According to a push launch the ‘Black Swan’ video clip “depicts BTS reworking from swans into black swans on stage”, with their black and white clothing symbolising their changing alter-egos.

On its release, the song’s title began trending globally across social media. The clip has currently amassed about three.4 million hits on YouTube.

Meanwhile, BTS’s Map Of The Soul’ tour is thanks to kick off in Santa Clara on April 25. The run was at first scheduled to begin with four dates at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium previously in April, even so, these displays have now been cancelled due to coronavirus.

BTS will return to United kingdom shores in July with two dates scheduled for London’s Twickenham Stadium.