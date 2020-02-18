[bts-surpasses-four-million-stock-pre-orders-for-approaching-album-“map-of-the-soul:-7”]

BTS has officially surpassed 4 million stock pre-orders for their future studio album “Map of the Soul: seven.”

According to new music distributor Dreamus Enterprise, the new album, as of February 17, strike four.02 million pre-orders, widening the hole even even more with the group’s previous albums. Final month, BTS broke the previous record established by their 2019 mini album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” when pre-orders for the new album strike a whopping three.42 million just seven times right after pre-orders started.

The new album, that includes a track checklist of 20 songs, including the guide single “ON,” is due out on February 21 at six p.m. KST.

