bts’-surprise-“black-swan”-mv-leaves-military-in-awe:-look-at-out-the-most-effective-reaction-tweets

BTS’s lovers Army bought a massive shock on March 5 when the team dropped an MV that no a single was anticipating!

That working day at midnight KST, BTS launched a new music movie for their keep track of “Black Swan,” which experienced first been introduced in January by an art film that featured dancers instead of the BTS members. It was later on integrated as a track on their chart-topping album “Map of the Soul: seven,” and there was no announcement of any even more video clips for it, making the March 5 launch a legitimate surprise.

On Twitter following the “Black Swan” tunes video clip came out, lovers recovered from the shock of the amazing new MV starring BTS and shared their reactions! Quickly immediately after its launch, hashtags have been trending globally including #BlackSwan and #BlackSwanMV, as well as linked terms like Bighit and Park Jimin.

So, wherever ended up you when BTS dropped an MV out of nowhere?

“THE BLACK SWAN Principle, IS A METAPHOR THAT DESCRIBES AN Party THAT Will come AS A SURPRISE” I GUESS THIS IS WHY BH DROPPED THE BLACK SWAN MV OUT PF NOWHERE!! Shock MFS #BLACKSWAN pic.twitter.com/sfzuN5IjPI — chie⁷ (@pjmsmiley) March four, 2020

No one particular: Actually no one particular: BigHit dropping the #BlackSwan MV with out telling us: pic.twitter.com/HZPQITD9Ou — arem ⁷ (@gummyoongiiii) March four, 2020

WE ARE NOW Heading TO Progress TO SOME Techniques WHICH ARE NOT ON THE FREAKING Schedule — primrose⁷? (@SOLARlTY) March four, 2020

BigHit: “We dropped the #BlackSwan MV. Are you okay?” Me: certainly certainly yesyes

yesyes certainly certainly indeed

of course yes sure certainly sure

sure yesyes certainly yes

certainly yesye sure sure

indeed of course yesyes pic.twitter.com/sXG5oLkeyi — ??????⁷ ☾ (@serenfrancy) March 4, 2020



Official Formal

MV MV @BTS_twt #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/ZhFqGpQ7jV — Fairy Prince ⁷ (@Trusfrated__JK) March four, 2020

[making the cb map schedule]

bh: hey wouldnt it be amusing if- — stephy⁷ (uni) (@yoonseesaw) March 4, 2020

bighit: [drops black swan mv without announcement/notice]

military: pic.twitter.com/vh966ZzlQV — dj⁷ (@sugasanaeh) March four, 2020

Army has been wowed by the charisma, expertise, and visuals of every member in this astounding MV!

Jimin doing Modern dancing is just flawless to search at, He has you hook with every single movement that he does with his entire system composition, he captures you on to a whole new planet, this is his style and his stlye ONLY #BlackSwanpic.twitter.com/GLQAbM80RG — THE ARMCHAIR AWARDS⁷ (@thisbitchex) March four, 2020

Kim Taehyung killed me through this part? #BlackSwan @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Upm1VcnKuf — celeste⁷ (@celeste134340) March four, 2020

#BlackSwan #RM @BTS_twt I’M DECEASED !!!! ??? pic.twitter.com/UfEFYxGNDj — RM Pics ?⁷ (@RMPICS_twt) March four, 2020

middle jin is so potent that’s it that is the effective tweet.#BlackSwanpic.twitter.com/BIioO3sAnz — MAYCEE ⁷? // STREAM ON (@seokjinmylabsss) March 4, 2020

let’s discuss about jung hoseok…..damn he popped OFF? #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/Z6I8pSL7jU — ً lani⁷ STREAM ON (@moonchildpjms) March 4, 2020

I’m utterly, fully, entirely, with out a question, for sure, honestly, definitely, madly, deeply, and devastatingly in really like with Min Yoongi #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/g2BuRQMx0j — Star ⁷ (@UGHY00NGl) March four, 2020

the way i gasped at this. if you’re not jungkook really don’t converse to me!! i do not want to listen to it!! pic.twitter.com/kNTYd5vyF0 — rach⁷ ᵇʳᵒ (@ggukreum) March 4, 2020

#BlackSwan @BTS_twt The Seven Wonders of the Environment pic.twitter.com/R6XA51oOmy — RM Photos ?⁷ (@RMPICS_twt) March 4, 2020

And numerous are noting how Jimin in particular shines in what the guys have named Jimin’s track.

“Black Swan = Jimin” “Jimin and the six black swans” “Black Swan is Jimins music” JIMIN IS THE BLACK SWAN #BlackSwan #JIMIN pic.twitter.com/t7vayHaFYo — ?????⁷ (@MinKooGalaxy) March 4, 2020

The cinematic touches in the movie have still left goose bumps.

this scene of yoongi the place jungkook/jimin’s shadow is dancing driving him is so potent #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/rA4gfn3wJU — Dima ⁷ (@DimaPurplesYou) March four, 2020

Hold out I JUST Discovered THE SHADOW ON THE CEILING WITH THE WINGS #BLACKSWANOFFICIALMV #BlackSwan @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/DdUXYjuzG4 — Nat⁷? (@honeymoonjoon) March four, 2020

In the meantime, several Army have noted similarities amongst the “Black Swan” MV and the 2010 film “Black Swan” directed by Darren Aronofsky.

I’m quaking. #BlackSwan #BlackSwanMV #blackswanmvoutnow @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/oyxPQXQ7m1 — Rowanna⁷ UGH! (@rowanna_09) March 4, 2020

So many refrences from the true Darren Aronofsky #BlackSwan movie im heading mad!! ?? pic.twitter.com/Nk4XLqODcD — September ⁷ ?[slow] (@__WildRose2__) March 4, 2020

And connections have been manufactured with other BTS MVs!

pic.twitter.com/fI8g4uASch — ‏ ⁷ (@euhforia) March four, 2020

Wait .. #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/iehwmypD4V — Sara⁷ (@BTS_Lightss) March 4, 2020

BRUH I Quickly Assumed OF THIS SISNSKSKD #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/5UVbmhIJKe — ???⁷ namu fanatic ?? (@iSwoonforJoon) March 4, 2020

ARMYs have also tracked down the gorgeous location for the online video.

[?] Lokasi shooting MV Black Swan

Los Angeles Theatre

Broadway Theatre District

https://t.co/Oo0bTeNojT#방탄소년단 #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/z9YCvfUcp4 — BTS — Military Staff 『?』 ⁷ (@ARMYTEAMID) March 4, 2020

#BlackSwan #BlackSwanMV @BTS_twt Jins section was filmed in the Historic Boradway Theatre girls area ? pic.twitter.com/Gq8AYeapAm — Aurelia⁷ ? (@AureliaOT7) March 4, 2020

Alright, we have all bought Twelvehitphobia now.

Twelvehitphobia is back again pic.twitter.com/oVz7bajgtM — José/JK Mixtape ❼ (@TheJose8A) March 4, 2020

listen to me out ,, we obtained 6 mvs out of this comeback … what if they fall a person extra to make it seven and it is for We are Bulletproof: the Everlasting and its comprehensive of clips of armys and bts .. ha bye 3 — gia⁷ ♡’s h☻bi⋆(@mapofhoseok) March 4, 2020

What do you feel of the shock “Black Swan” MV?