[bts-sweeps-major-20-on-us-itunes-tunes-chart-with-“map-of-the-soul:-7”]

BTS has taken in excess of the Leading 20 on the iTunes Top Music chart in the United States!

The digital variation of the group’s new total album “Map of the Soul: 7” consists of 20 tracks and all, and it was unveiled at 6 p.m. KST on February 21.

Soon right after, all 20 tracks of the album soared to the prime of the U.S. iTunes Major Tunes chart, led by the title monitor “ON” and its extra digital-only model that options Sia.

Meanwhile, the album itself is at No. one on the Top rated Albums chart on U.S. iTunes.

BTS has also swept all major realtime charts in Korea and broken information for sales of their physical album on Hanteo.

Continue to be tuned for updates on BTS’s iTunes chart achievements in other areas!

Congratulations to BTS!