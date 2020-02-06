BTS takes first place in concert ticket sales in 2019 at Interpark

BTS surpassed online concert ticket sales for the second year in a row at Interpark!

On February 6, Korean online ticketing site Interpark released data on ticket sales in 2019.

Although overall ticket sales in 2019 decreased compared to 2018, the concert industry experienced a huge increase, which led it to overtake the music industry for the first time in nine years.

According to Interpark data, ticket sales for 2019 totaled 527.6 billion won (about $ 445.5 million), down 3% from the previous year. In 2019, Interpark sold tickets for a total of 13,305 shows including musicals, plays, concerts, classical, dance and traditional art performances. Among these categories, the concert industry experienced explosive growth with total sales of 247.4 billion won (about $ 208.9 million) and an increase of 10.7% compared to 2018.

The “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” concert on the BTS World Tour at the Seoul Olympic Stadium ranked No. 1 as the concert with the highest ticket sales at Interpark in 2019. The BTS fan reunion “BTS 5th Muster (Magic Shop)” in Busan was fourth while the fan meeting in Seoul was seventh. BTS had previously taken first place in the ranking of Interpark 2018 concert tickets with their concert “Love Yourself”.

Other shows in this year’s ranking include the concert “Live 2019 Lovers: Where Is Your Love” by Park Hyo Shin which came in second, followed by the concerts “Summer Swag” and “All Night Stand” by PSY which recorded the third, fifth, eighth and tenth list.

Yoon Hee Jin, director of Interpark’s concert team, said, “BTS, who is leading the popularity of K-pop, and other live performing artists, including PSY, Lee Seung Hwan and Park Hyo Shin, were successful. The revival of the trotting genre has created a new market and set the stage for the concert boom. It seems that the trot craze will increase in 2020, and we expect great performances like the “Mister Trot” concert to reinvigorate the concert industry. “

