bts-tends-to-make-document-breaking-debut-on-billboard’s-hot-a-hundred-as-“on”-usually-takes-no.-4

Billboard has now confirmed that 3 of BTS’s “Map of the Soul: 7” tracks have grabbed places on the Warm 100!

In addition to “ON” debuting at No. four, “My Time” (Jungkook’s solo song) usually takes No. 84 and “Filter” (Jimin’s solo monitor) grabs No. 87.

BTS is now the very first Korean artist to have 3 music on the Warm 100 simultaneously. When “Boy With Luv” charted final year, they became the first Korean artist to have two music on the chart at a time when “Make It Right” also entered the Incredibly hot 100.

BTS has attained a vocation most effective on the Billboard Scorching 100 chart!

On March two area time, Billboard announced the Major 10 for this week’s Warm 100 chart. BTS grabs the No. 4 spot, which is their best at any time ranking on the chart and the highest score for a Korean team.

This is BTS’s third song to rank in the Major 10 of the Very hot 100. Their previous best ranking was No. 8, which they obtained with “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey final 12 months, while “Fake Love” debuted at No. 10 in 2018. BTS now has the most at any time Incredibly hot 100 Top rated 10 songs for a Korean artist, surpassing PSY who has two (No. two with “Gangnam Style” in 2012 and No. 5 with “Gentleman” in 2013).

“ON” also scores No. one on the Electronic Music Product sales chart — their third tune to take the direct (subsequent “IDOL” and “Fake Love”). The keep track of tends to make its debut with 86,000 downloads offered, which usually means it’s BTS’s finest product sales 7 days for a track and the ideal at any time for any title track since Taylor Swift’s “Me” showcasing Brendon Urie debuted with 193,000 in 2019.

“ON” also enters the Streaming Tunes chart at No. 13 with 18.3 million U.S. streams.

In addition, it was announced yesterday that BTS’s album “Map of the Soul: 7” has grow to be their fourth release to just take No. one on the Billboard 200 chart.

Billboard’s charts for this 7 days will update on March 3 neighborhood time.

Congratulations to BTS!

