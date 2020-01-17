BTS: The Return Single From Black Swan – How To Stream It And Buy It

BTS has released its latest single “Black Swan”.

The highly anticipated return single from K-pop stars was released at 9 a.m. this morning (January 16).

It is now available for fans to stream or buy through Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.

The single is the first to be released from their next studio album “Map of the Soul: 7”.

To be released on February 21 on Big Hit and Columbia Records, it marks their seventh album in total.

The new album will focus on individual members, as seven means the number of members in the group as well as the number of years since they have been a group.

The album will be available in four versions, priced at £ 23.99 each on Amazon, while a bundled version including all four is also available for fans.

The album is also available for pre-order from HMV with the bundled version, including the four CDs for £ 99.99 or each individual CD for £ 29.99.

A series of ‘CONNECT, BTS’ events in London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul and New York will take place from January 14 to February 5 as part of their ‘return card’ published on social networks.

Last summer, the group presented two sold-out parties at Wembley Stadium, becoming the first Korean number to perform at the iconic stadium.

The shows sold out in minutes and more than 100,000 fans bought tickets for the two nights.

They are expected to release tour dates alongside the album release in the coming months, which will likely include UK dates.

