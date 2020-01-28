BTS ties Justin Bieber’s record for most weeks at the top of Billboard Social 50

BTS has now hit the record for most weeks at # 1 on the Social 50 chart!

According to the February 1 bulletin board, the group spent 163 non-consecutive weeks at the top, matching the record previously set by Justin Bieber.

The Social 50 chart ranks artists based on data from music analytics company Next Big Sound, and shows the most popular artists on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Wikipedia. It determines rankings through a combination of weekly additions of friends / fans / followers with artist page views and engagement.

BTS first took first place in the standings on October 29, 2016, and with only a few breaks in between, they have now reached 163 weeks at the top of the general standings. Since July 29, 2017, BTS has occupied the first place in the ranking. Their reign on the Social 50 has helped win the Best Social Artist award at the Billboard Music Awards for the past three consecutive years. .

Congratulations to BTS!

Source (1)

How do you feel in this article?